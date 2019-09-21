Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
5615 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
Carol Ann (Stephens) Gilreath


1941 - 2019
Carol Ann (Stephens) Gilreath Obituary
Carol Gilreath
1941 - 2019
GASTONIA- Carol Ann Stephens Gilreath, 78, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Carol was born in Gaston County on September 13, 1941 to the late Robert and Carolyn Smoot Stephens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Gilreath, who passed away in March 2019, her brother, Eddie (Liz) Bryant.
Carol was a member of Union Presbyterian Church and had retired from Stabilus.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will truly be missed by so many.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Haas (Gary) of Dallas; son, Ronald Kevin Gilreath (Lisa) of Kings Mountain; brother, Byron Bryant; and several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Courtney Starr (James), Marissa Gilreath, Cory Haas and fiancée Crystal Herms.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m., Sunday, September 22nd at Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Sunday at Union Presbyterian Church, with Pastor James Holeman and Pastor Randy Arrowood officiating.
Interment will follow at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cory Haas, James Starr, Billy Wilson, Charlie Nelson, Eric Nelson, and Brad Gilliland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC
(704) 864-5144 is serving the Gilreath family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
