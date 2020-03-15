|
|
Carol Christine Williams, 56, of Gastonia, NC passed away on March 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Ned Gerald Williams.
Carol was employed for Williams Textiles Parts for over 30 years. Carol was selfless and was all about giving to others.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Florence Williams Huffstetler and Michael Huffstetler; sister, Bobbie Valk and husband Dennis; brother, Lee Williams and wife Lynn; daughter and family, Shanna Withers; special aunt, Bobbie Sue Gibby; aunts and uncles, Blair and Cindy Carver, Jeanette Bingham and Don Carver; nieces and nephews, Matthew and Megan Hall, Katie and Ryan Cail, Stacy and Joe Boone, Aaron Williams, Zach and Dillon Heaton; great nieces and great nephews, Ava and Hudson Hall, Addison Cail, Joseph Boone, Chance Cowart, Jaxson Boone, and Josie Boone; many loved cousins and special cousin, Sandra Wolfe; and her precious baby Gracie.
In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her fur baby, Patton.
It was Carol's request for a service not to be held on her behalf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or The Cathy Mabry Cloninger Center, Department of Health and Human Services, 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052 .
Arrangements are with Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020