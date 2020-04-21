|
|
Carol Wilkinson Ladd, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17th with her family by her side.
She was born on June 6th, 1933 in Lowell to the late Charles Bain and Lenna Wall Wilkinson Sr. Carol was the sister of the late Charles Bain Wilkinson Jr., Virginia Wilkinson, Billie Wilkinson Carpenter, Jean Wilkinson Harmon, and Ted McClain Wilkinson.
Carol graduated from Lowell High School and attended Blue Mountain School for girls in Mississippi. She was Miss Lowell High School in 1949 and Miss Lowell in 1950. She worked and retired from Southern Bell after 38 years of service. She was a member of Alexis Baptist Church for 58 years. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Joe Ladd of Stanley; son and daughter-in-law John Ladd and Leslie Freize Ladd of Gastonia; brother and sister-in-law Sam Wilkinson and Louise T. Wilkinson of Sanford; Granddaughter Whitney Freize of Lowell; Granddaughter Emily Ladd Arizaga and husband Jaime Arizaga Jr. of Charlottesville, VA; nieces and nephews Nancy Wilkinson, Lynn Carpenter Shelton, Bain Wilkinson Carpenter, Julie Harmon, Debbie Wilkinson, and Toni Wilkinson.
A graveside funeral service will was held Sunday, April 19th at 3:30pm at Alexis Baptist Church with Perry Huffstetler and Zach Kennedy of Alexis Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements are made by Woodlawn Funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Alexis Baptist Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020