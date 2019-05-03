|
|
PINEVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- Carol Sue Baisden Neal, 63, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home. She was born July 3, 1955 in Welch, West Virginia to the late Vernon Ray and Baisden Ollie Lee Ball Goforth.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband Johnny R. Neal; step-mother Irene Baisden.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Ronald "Dude" Brown and wife Jennifer of West Virginia, Larry Brown and wife Katie of West Virginia; step-sons Johnny Neal, Jr. and wife Mary of Gastonia, Shannon Neal and wife Leita of Gastonia; step-daughter Angela Neal Beaver and husband Tony of Waco; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; granddaughter Tonya "Baby Girl" Parker, 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and best friends, Ellen Youngblood and Dwight Ingle, Geraldine King "Momma", and Mick "Brother".
Carol's graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday May 4, 2019 at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Gene Ware officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019