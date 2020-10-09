Carol Freda Reid was born on November 22, 1959 to the late Joe and Teretha Reid and entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Carol is survived by her 3 children, William Reid, Anthony Reid and Alisha Reid, one brother, Cearcil Reid, and one sister, Linda Reid Cooper, four grandchildren, Kevin, Brianna, Jamaarya, and Anthony, Jr., nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

You are invited to a public viewing on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia, NC.

Following the viewing, the family will receive visitors at 912 Hanover Street, Gastonia, NC. Burial will be private.



Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia



