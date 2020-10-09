1/1
Carol Reid
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Freda Reid was born on November 22, 1959 to the late Joe and Teretha Reid and entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Carol is survived by her 3 children, William Reid, Anthony Reid and Alisha Reid, one brother, Cearcil Reid, and one sister, Linda Reid Cooper, four grandchildren, Kevin, Brianna, Jamaarya, and Anthony, Jr., nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
You are invited to a public viewing on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia, NC.
Following the viewing, the family will receive visitors at 912 Hanover Street, Gastonia, NC. Burial will be private.

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved