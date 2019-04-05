Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum
Carol Stowe Obituary
GASTONIA - Carol J. Stowe passed from this life on April 3, 2019 at age 88 after a brief illness. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert P. Stowe (Mary Anne) of Winston-Salem, NC and grandchildren, Hendricks and McAllister Stowe, and several nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Robert (Bob) Truitt Stowe, and daughter, Melanie Leigh Stowe.

Carol was the youngest of four girls born in Dallas, NC to the late Mary Lane and John Lane. Carol met her future husband Bob after high school, and they were married in 1951. They settled in Gastonia, where they would raise a family and live the rest of their lives. Carol was retired from Burlington Industries. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her family. She is the only person her family ever knew who liked fruitcake. Above all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren dearly, and took great pride in their accomplishments.

The family wishes to thank Crystal, Barbara, Pam, Helen, and Dickie for selflessly devoting so much of their time and energies to taking care of Carol in recent years. We also express heartfelt thanks and profound appreciation for the superb and compassionate care Carol received from nurses, aides, and staff at Courtland Terrace, and Gaston Hospice.

In accordance with Carols' wishes, a graveside service will be celebrated in her name at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, Carol suggested donations in her memory be made to March of Dimes.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stowe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
