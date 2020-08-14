1/
Caroline Rhyne
1937 - 2020
Caroline Harris Rhyne, 83 passed away August 8, 2020. She was born in Freetown, MA on March 25, 1937 to the late Edward Tew Harris Sr. and Nancy (Mattscheck) Harris.

She is survived by five children, Michael Eugene King of Clover, SC, Stanley King Jr. of York Co, SC, Nancy King Moore of Iron Station, NC, Carole Ann King of Greensboro, NC and Sherri King Bryant of Everett, WA; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Stanley King Sr. and Dane Samuel Rhyne Jr.; one son, Henry Edward Rhyne.

A private service was held for Caroline with just immediate family due to restrictions with COVID 19.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Rhyne family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
Memories & Condolences
