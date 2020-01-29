|
Carolyn Brookshire Batty, 65, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospice in Charlotte, NC.
Carolyn was born on July 8, 1954, in Gaston County, NC, and was the daughter of Jane Grisdale Rowland.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with loved ones, especially her grandchildren, and the house she shared with her husband, Harry A. Batty Jr., was a gathering place for family and friends. Their home overlooking Lake Norman showcased Carolyn's creativity and her talent for interior decoration. In 1992, she and Harry founded the family-run company, Mattco Inc., in Denver, NC. Carolyn also liked to hike and explore nature, and was a member of the Cove Church in Mooresville, NC, but most of all, she was an extraordinary "grandma."
In addition to her husband of 32 years and her mother, Carolyn is survived by her sons, Brian Byers, Colin Dunn, Hal Batty (Naomi) and Frank Batty (Jen); her sister, Sybil Pastorius; her brother, Alan Brookshire (Pam); her grandchildren, Brittany Byers, Erin Byers, Mason Byers, Nicole Batty, Taylor Batty, Hank Batty, Rowan Batty, Lilly Batty and Olivia Batty; a great-grandchild, Zoe Hollis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Brookshire.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cove Church at 197 Langtree Road in Mooresville, NC, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.raymerfh.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020