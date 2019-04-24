|
GASTONIA - Carolyn Howard Clemmer of Gastonia passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at age 66.
Born November 19, 1952 in Shelby, NC, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Mildred Cogdell Howard and John William Howard. Carolyn grew up in Kings Mountain, NC and graduated with honors from Kings Mountain High School in 1972. She received her degree in Medical Technology from Western Carolina University. She worked for North East Medical (CMC) in Concord, NC as a Microbiology Technologist for 38 years. She was well known for her work ethic and her competence and thoroughness in the lab. Carolyn learned her work ethic from her mother who was widowed at a young age. Carolyn had suffered from kidney disease for most of her life. She received a kidney transplant in June of 2010. She loved her Lord and her family and sacrificed much for her daughter and husband. She never gave up hope and never complained about her condition.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 46 years, Fred A. Clemmer Jr.; daughter, Sarah Carolyn Clemmer; brother, Jack Howard (Willie) of Rock Hill, SC; nephew, Jonathan Howard (Sherrie) of Apex, NC; niece, Jennifer Umbarger (Brian); and great-niece, Katie Umbarger all of Charlotte, NC.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church 2437 Propst Street, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Leo Kuykendall.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to – 4701 Hedgemore Drive, Suite 810, Charlotte, NC 28209 – www.kidney.org
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019