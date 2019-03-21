Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bumgardner Chapel
Carolyn Dawkins Obituary
BELMONT -Carolyn Angeline Roberts Dawkins, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

She is the daughter of the late James Herbert and Hazel Irene Craven Roberts.

Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, watching movies and her favorite TV programs. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Fairley Dawkins; loving son, Fairly Dawkins, Jr. and wife, Lisa; loving daughter, Cheryl Ann Witwer and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Travis and Corey Dorsey, Jamie and Travis Witwer, Brittany Dawkins; 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by step-father, James Fulton Skipper; brothers, Jimmy Skipper and Derrick Skipper; sister, Gwendolyn Hudson.

Visitation will be 12:30 - 2:00 pm, prior to the service at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.

Funeral Service will be held Friday 2:00 pm, March 22, 2019 in the Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Place for Grace, 252 School St, Rockingham, NC 28379 or Unity Baptist Church, 1005 Catawba St, Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Dawkins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
