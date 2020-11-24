1/1
Carolyn Huggins
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS - Carolyn Travis Huggins, 79 passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, November 27th Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery with Reverend Thomas Cogan officiating. Visitation will follow the Graveside Service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, protective mask and social distancing practices will be required. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, North Carolina 2803 and/or Dallas Crisis Ministries, 305 East Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved