DALLAS - Carolyn Travis Huggins, 79 passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, November 27th Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery with Reverend Thomas Cogan officiating. Visitation will follow the Graveside Service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, protective mask and social distancing practices will be required. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, North Carolina 2803 and/or Dallas Crisis Ministries, 305 East Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
