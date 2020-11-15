1/1
Carolyn (Carpenter) Jarrell
1932 - 2020
DALLAS– Carolyn Carpenter Jarrell, 87 passed away on November 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Gaston County, NC on November 18, 1932 to the late Tom and Eula Blackwood Carpenter; she was also preceded in death by her husband John Jarrell and a brother Bill Carpenter.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Carolyn was a member of First United Methodist Church. She retired from Wix Corporation as a cost accountant.
Carolyn is survived by her son, John Jarrell; grandsons, Dylan and Cody Jarrell; and niece, Leslie Carpenter.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17th at Gaston Memorial Park with Reverend Billy Ervin officiating. The family will speak to the guest following the service.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
