Carolyn Armstrong Mauney, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Clarence and Aylese Ballard Armstrong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sidney William Mauney; and her siblings, Andy Armstrong, Harold Armstrong and Gert Black. She was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexis.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Mauney and his wife, Susan; her siblings Forrest Armstrong (Rachel), Vera (Sis) Calvert, Patsy Gantt, Judy Stalvey (Bill) and Dick Armstrong (Lynn); her grandchildren, Jennifer Casey (Tom), Brittany Springs (Joe) and Gage Britton (Christina); her great-grandchildren, Alex Casey and Maddie Casey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mauney was held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Alexis. Pastor Scott Jenkins and Rev. Dr. Danny Penny officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on Thursday at the church prior to the service and at other times at the home of Kevin and Susan Mauney. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2151 Mt Zion Church Rd, Alexis, NC 28006.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020