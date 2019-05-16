|
|
Carolyn Pasour Miller went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Jacksonville, Fl.
She was born February 19, 1932 in Dallas, NC, daughter of the late Claude Pasour and Addie Shuford Pasour. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Jerry Pasour.
Carolyn graduated from Woman's College in Greensboro, NC and taught Homemaking in several schools.
She was an amazing homemaker, mother and grandmother who loved her family and shared her talent of preparing wonderful meals for them.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Roban Clagnaz (Peter); sons, Remy Miller (Susan) and Todd Miller; sister, Daphene Peach; Five grandchildren, Lee, Evan and Joanna Clagnaz; Conor and Maddie Miller.
Arrangements are being provided by Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service, Jacksonville Florida. Private services will be held at a later time.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2019