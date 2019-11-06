|
MOUNT HOLLY - Carolyn Cochrane Penley, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday November 3, 2019 at Novant Health Huntersville. She was born August 15, 1945 in Mecklenburg County. The daughter of the late Roy and Katherine Cochrane.
Carolyn had a sweet smile that would brighten a room. She loved to cook and feed her family and was happiest serving and supporting others. She will be remembered mostly for her loving and selfless heart.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 57 years, Ed Penley, of Mount Holly, son Eddie Penley and wife GeGe of Charlotte, daughters, Sherri Michaleski and husband Rob of Marion, NC, Susan Venn and husband Marty of Mount Holly; sister Deborah Morris and husband Bill of Lexington, NC; Grandchildren, Brooke Blecher and husband Adam, Brandon Penley, TJ Williams and wife Kelly, Chase Furr, Taylor Forster, and Caleb Venn; great granddaughter Emrie Williams; and many nieces and nephews. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Gayle Norris.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Friday, November 8 , 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont, NC. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Raymond Johns officiating.
Interment will follow at the Evergreen "A Quiet Place", Belmont, NC.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Penley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019