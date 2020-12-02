1/1
Carolyn Philbeck
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Porter Philbeck, age 77 of Shelby, NC, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

She is survived by daughters, Regina Oaks Hulsey, Christine Oaks Alford, Sharon Oaks Kelly, LeeAnn Davenport, Loretta Philbeck Harrison, sons, Dewey Lee Oaks and James Oaks, 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a sister, Janice Porter.

Born February 17, 1943 in Rutherord County, Carolyn was the daughter of the late John and Mattie Philbeck Porter and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Paris Ray Philbeck, a brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services conducted by Rev. Jackie Price.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Burial
02:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved