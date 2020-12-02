Carolyn Porter Philbeck, age 77 of Shelby, NC, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
She is survived by daughters, Regina Oaks Hulsey, Christine Oaks Alford, Sharon Oaks Kelly, LeeAnn Davenport, Loretta Philbeck Harrison, sons, Dewey Lee Oaks and James Oaks, 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a sister, Janice Porter.
Born February 17, 1943 in Rutherord County, Carolyn was the daughter of the late John and Mattie Philbeck Porter and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Paris Ray Philbeck, a brother and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services conducted by Rev. Jackie Price.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church.
