McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Visitation
Following Services
Gaston Memorial Park
Carolyn (Millen) Smith Obituary
GASTONIA- Carolyn Millen Smith, 81, of Gastonia passed from this life on October 4, 2019. She was a daughter of John H. and Ruth Moten Millen.
Carolyn was a teacher and retired from Gaston County Schools where she spent many rewarding days in the classroom cultivating young minds. She was also an active member of Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Shaw of Garner, NC; two brothers, Robert Millen of Charlotte, and Jack Millen, of Gastonia.
Carolyn is survived by Larry, her husband and loving friend, Stephen Gregg Smith, her wonderful son and his wife Jennifer, of Stephens City, VA; Christopher, her grandson and his wife Ashley; and Paige, her great-granddaughter, all of Winchester, VA.
Dear, Mom, Maw Maw, you are loved and greatly missed.
A graveside service at Gaston Memorial Park will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11am with Pastor John Pea officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Carolyn was in Hospice care from May until her going home. Words cannot convey the true, heartfelt gratitude our son and I have for those who ministered to Carolyn. Thank you Heather, Maggie, Tasha and especially you, Latara.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 or at www.carolinacaring.org/give.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Smith family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
