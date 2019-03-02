Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Emanuel
320 S South Street
Gastonia, NC
Committal
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Hebrew Cemetery
1801 Statesville Ave
Charlotte, NC
Carolyn Sosnik Obituary
GASTONIA - Carolyn Weinstein Sosnik, 85, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Born on July 25, 1933 in Charlotte, NC, Mrs. Sosnik was the daughter of the late Philip and Irene Lewith Weinstein.

A longstanding member of Temple Emanuel, Mrs. Sosnik was a clerical worker, saleswoman and caretaker. Her beloved husband of 58 years, Herbert Sosnik, preceded her in death, as well as a daughter, Cheryl Ann Sosnik, a sister, Jean Frey, and a brother, Harold Weinstein.

Mrs. Sosnik is survived by her children, Mark Sosnik and Marilyn Edwards; grandchildren, J. Lee Smith, Michelle Smith Garrett, and Leah A. Sosnik; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Cheyenne, Mitchell, and Aiden; cousins, Richard and Phyllis Bernstein, and Constance Bernstein; numerous nieces and nephews; faithful companions, Rusty and Milo.

Family and friends of Mrs. Sosnik are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Temple Emanuel, 320 S South Street, Gastonia.

A service of committal will follow at 3:00 PM at Hebrew Cemetery, 1801 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC.

Condolences may be sent to the Sosnik family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

Flowers are accepted or contributions in memory of Mrs. Sosnik may be sent to the Cheryl Ann Sosnik Scholarship Fund, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170, Temple Emanuel, 320 S South Street, Gastonia, NC 28052 or the .

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sosnik family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
