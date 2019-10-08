|
|
Most of All, We will Miss Her Being There…
Carolyn Lee Ward, age 73, passed away on Sunday ~ October 6, 2019 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina. Words can't describe how much Carolyn will be missed. A great wife, mom, sister and grandmother who was always there to encouraged her family during the good times and the bad times and was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carolyn had a wonderful laugh that her family will miss too. She loved working in her yard and with her flowers. On weekends, she was faithful to keep up with her NASCAR and football teams. As for her dogs and cats, Carolyn always had a dog and loved them greatly too.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Barry "Dale" Ward of Gastonia, North Carolina; two daughters and son in law: Crystal and Terry Bodenheimer of King, North Carolina, Yvette Poole of Clover, South Carolina; two sons and daughter in law: Mark Ramsey of King, North Carolina, Scott and Melissa Ramsey of Shelby, North Carolina; two sisters and brothers in law: Vickie and Bo Eller of Mount Holly, North Carolina, Kimberly and Darrell Hearn of Gastonia, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one son in law: Andy Ward also survive.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late Julius Robert Lawing and Dorothy Lingerfelt Lawing. She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Sylvia Lawing Hamby, Judith Lawing and Wendy Lawing along with one brother, Jerry Robert Lawing.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday ~ October 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend William H. Calvert delivering words of hope and comfort to Carolyn's family and friends. Graveside and committal will follow in the Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive guests from 12:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019