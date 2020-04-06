Home

Carolyn (Summey) Wise


1934 - 2020
Carolyn (Summey) Wise Obituary
Carolyn Dawn Summey Wise, 86, passed away at Peak Resources, Cherryville, NC on April 3, 2020.
A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Tilson Summey.
Carolyn was a charter member of Westview Baptist Church in Bessemer City, where she was the former church secretary. She was also a retired beautician with Arkray Beauty Salon.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Wise; two brothers, Ken Summey, Don Summey; and one sister, Barbara Summey.
Carolyn is survived by her son Marc Wise and wife, Farrah of Cherryville, NC; and three grandchildren, Seth Davis, Jace Wise, and Ethan Wise.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematory, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020
