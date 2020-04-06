|
Carolyn Dawn Summey Wise, 86, passed away at Peak Resources, Cherryville, NC on April 3, 2020.
A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Tilson Summey.
Carolyn was a charter member of Westview Baptist Church in Bessemer City, where she was the former church secretary. She was also a retired beautician with Arkray Beauty Salon.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Wise; two brothers, Ken Summey, Don Summey; and one sister, Barbara Summey.
Carolyn is survived by her son Marc Wise and wife, Farrah of Cherryville, NC; and three grandchildren, Seth Davis, Jace Wise, and Ethan Wise.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052.
