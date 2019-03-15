|
|
GASTONIA - Carrie Rice Seigler, 101, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born on August 11, 1917 in Cobb County, Georgia, Carrie was the daughter of the late Byard Burton Rice and Cora Loftis Rice.
Carrie retired from American and Efrid after nearly 40 years of service. She enjoyed doing embroidery, working puzzles and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon.
In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Seigler; sons, Wink and Mickey Seigler; grandchildren, Marty, Rose, Dale, Angie, Beatrice and Elizabeth; brothers, Raymond and Guy Rice; daughter-in-law, Pat Seigler.
Carrie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William Seigler and Robbin, Bennie and Terri Seigler, and Dickey Seigler; daughters and sons-in-law, Sylvia and Frank Walker, Martha and Cherry Combs, and Jan and Chris Graham; daughter-in-law, Jill Seigler; brother, Tom Rice; sister, Sally Paysour; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Carrie Seigler are invited to attend her visitation beginning at noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
Her funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Founders Chapel with the Reverend Walt Windley officiating.
Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Seigler family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carrie may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
The Seigler family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to caregivers, Dannielle and Robbin, special caregiver, Shannon Scott, and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County for their love and compassionate care of Mrs. Seigler.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Seigler family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019