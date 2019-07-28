|
GASTONIA- Carrol William Trull, 82, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Courtland Terrace with his loving family by his side. Carrol was born October 15, 1936 in Mount Holly, son of the late Anderson William Trull and Garnell Jenkins Trull.
Carrol retired in 1998 as an Independent Management Consultant in the Manufacturing Housing Industry. Carrol is a member of Flint Groves Baptist Church.
His family moved to East Belmont in the early 1940's where he attended East Belmont Elementary School from the first grade through seventh. He attended the eighth grade at Central Elementary School, from there he went to Belmont High School in 1952. He graduated in 1956 where he played football and basketball.
Carrol takes great pride in his Belmont High School Red Raiders. He was the first Belmont High School Red Raider athlete to receive the Double Honor of "All Conference" in Football and Basketball.He also set a Basketball scoring record his Junior year. Carrol was entered in the Belmont Sports Hall of Fame in April 2016.
Carrol attended Wingate Junior College where he played football and later attended Gaston College.
Carrol was a Charter Member of the Belmont Historical Society. He organized the Climax Friends/Just Friends Group. Carrol was very proud of the East Belmont Monument, that he designed and drew the plans. He was a member of the Committee responsible for moving the "The Fighting Yank" Monument from the original site to Stowe Park.
Carrol is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jo Ann Spencer Wright Trull; daughter, Amy Trull Bridges; son, Rusty Wright and wife Ginny; two grandchildren, Evan Wright, Libby Wright; one sister, Kay Smith.
The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia.
The Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Flint Groves Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Bowers, Rev. Ronnie Watts, Mr. Roy Young officiating.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Carrol was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Trull, Bobby Trull; two sisters, Cindy Hoffman, Joann Bonner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission Fund, c/o Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
