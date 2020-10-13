Carroll Brown

BELMONT - Carroll "Ross" Brown passed away in his home on October 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ross was born at home on June 14, 1926 to Flossie Mae Stewart and George Wilson Brown. He was an electrical contractor by trade, but was a man of many talents. Ross enjoyed woodworking, camping, gardening, and spending time with his family. A longtime member of East Belmont Church of God, he was a devoted man of God. Ross was never pretentious and was loved and adored by all who knew him.
Ross is survived by Shirley Brown, his wife of 39 years, whom he affectionately referred to as his "Sugar Doodle." He is also survived by a sister, Marie Starling; son, Carl Langford (Sylvia); daughter, Sherry Simpson (Joel); and five grandchildren, Michael Langford (Cindy), Cristina Sorenson (Cheyne), Nick Langford, Sedona Simpson, and Joel Simpson, III. He also had a very special adopted family, the family of Darren and Karen Fuller.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and doctors at CaroMont Regional Medical Center who cared for Ross during his recent illness and his longtime doctors, Dr. David Locklear and Dr. Ajay Bajwa. The excellent medical care he received and the undying love and devotion of his wife, Shirley, contributed to his long and productive life of 94 years.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at East Belmont Church of God, Belmont, NC, with Pastor Danny Peterson officiating. A private committal will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Belmont Church of God, 320 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages can be sent online to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
