1/1
Carroll Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELMONT - Carroll "Ross" Brown passed away in his home on October 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ross was born at home on June 14, 1926 to Flossie Mae Stewart and George Wilson Brown. He was an electrical contractor by trade, but was a man of many talents. Ross enjoyed woodworking, camping, gardening, and spending time with his family. A longtime member of East Belmont Church of God, he was a devoted man of God. Ross was never pretentious and was loved and adored by all who knew him.

Ross is survived by Shirley Brown, his wife of 39 years, whom he affectionately referred to as his "Sugar Doodle." He is also survived by a sister, Marie Starling; son, Carl Langford (Sylvia); daughter, Sherry Simpson (Joel); and five grandchildren, Michael Langford (Cindy), Cristina Sorenson (Cheyne), Nick Langford, Sedona Simpson, and Joel Simpson, III. He also had a very special adopted family, the family of Darren and Karen Fuller.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and doctors at CaroMont Regional Medical Center who cared for Ross during his recent illness and his longtime doctors, Dr. David Locklear and Dr. Ajay Bajwa. The excellent medical care he received and the undying love and devotion of his wife, Shirley, contributed to his long and productive life of 94 years.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at East Belmont Church of God, Belmont, NC, with Pastor Danny Peterson officiating. A private committal will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Belmont Church of God, 320 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolence messages can be sent online to www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors is serving the Brown family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved