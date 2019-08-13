|
|
GASTONIA - Carroll Cody Hudson, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 10 at his home in Gastonia. He was 80.
Carroll was born on September 26, 1938 in Greenville, SC to Rebecca Phelps Hudson and Carroll Cody Hudson. He grew up in Gastonia and graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School. He was an Eagle Scout and spent many summers as a counselor at Camp Bud Shield. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute and served four years in the United States Marine Corp. After leaving the Marine Corp he joined his father at Hudson Cotton Company after which he went to work for - and retired from - Weil Brothers Cotton headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama. He also was a co-owner of Telephone Answering Service.
Carroll was an avid hunter and hunting dog owner. He traveled extensively in the US hunting and loved and studied history, especially Civil War history.
Carroll was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Trimnal Hudson, his mother, Rebecca Phelps Hudson, and his father, Carroll Cody Hudson, his brother, John William Hudson of Raleigh (Debra). and his sister, Anne Hudson Wallace of Gastonia (Steve). He is survived by his sister, Susan Hudson Blair of Belmont (Luther), his nephews, Stephen Franklin Wallace of Myrtle Beach, SC (Paula) and David Michael Wallace of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also, four nephews and two nieces by marriage, Bucky Trimnal of Gastonia (Donna), Tim Robinson of Gastonia (Melody), and Vicki Barnes Hodges of Gastonia (Rick), Jackie Biddix (Tammy), Jeff Biddix (Debbie) of Gastonia and Dawn Good (Keith) of York.
The family is appreciative of his caregivers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dorita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 1:00 pm at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
McLean Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019