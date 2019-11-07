|
CHERRYVILLE - Carroll Ned Beam, age 84, of Dallas-Cherryville Highway, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his daughter's residence. He was born February 25, 1935 in Lincoln county to the late H. Craig and Mary Ellen Speagle Beam.
Carroll Ned served in the Army National Guard. He worked for many years in banking and retired from BB&T of Cherryville. Carroll Ned was an active member of St. Marks Lutheran Church where he served in several capacities, including the church council.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Hulsey Beam; his children, Brenda Arney, Sandra Powell (Wayne), Harold Craig Beam (Rhonda), and Martin Lee Beam; 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Carroll Ned's family received friends from 5 to 7pm Sunday November 3, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home.
Funeral Services was held at 2PM Monday November 4, 2019 at St. Marks Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Gantt.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019