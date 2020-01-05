|
Cassandra "Cassie" Berryhill, 31, of Kings Mountain, passed away, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born, September 14, 1988 in Benton County, TN, daughter of the late Gary Horn and Carla Horn.
Cassie was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Gastonia and was employed with Wells Fargo, Belmont. She was a previous member at Covenant Baptist Church, Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Doc and Laverne Blankenship and Red Horn.
She is survived by her husband, Josh Berryhill; son, Connor Berryhill; brothers, Jeffrey Horn and Patrick Horn; uncles, Justin "J.T." Horn and wife Krystal and Britt Horn and wife Maria; numerous cousins and many other loving family members.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Dr. Brandon McKoy will be held, 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church - 2024 Redbud Dr, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., on Monday at the church and at other times the family will be at 4509 Rillview Ct., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cassie Berryhill Memorial Funds, C/O Josh Berryhill – 119 Colony Dr., Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020