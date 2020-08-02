1/1
Catharine Johnson
1933 - 2020
Catharine Lee "Kitty" Knight Holland Johnson, 87, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living, Gastonia.
She was born January 6, 1933, in N. Augusta, SC, daughter of the late Kenneth Nelson Knight and Ellen Claire Smith Knight.
Catharine worked as a business manager for John Bisner, Inc. for more than 30 years. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Holland; sister, Ellen Knight Thompson; and brothers, Bill knight, Benny Knight, Francis Knight, and Bobby Knight.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Ben Johnson; son, Ken Holland and wife, Cynthia of Holden Beach; daughter, Catharine M. Holland of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Adam C. Holland and wife, Melissa, Kendall H. Withers and husband, Moss; Jennifer H. Peede and husband, Brian; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Ann Knight McGee of Aiken, SC; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Knight, Patricia Knight, and Mary McCarey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd. Gastonia, NC, 28054 or to Robin Johnson House (Gaston Hospice), PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
