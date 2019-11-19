Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
East Baptist Church
Catherine (George) Edens


1930 - 2019
Catherine (George) Edens Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Catherine George Edens, 89, entered the arms of her loving Savior on November 17, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends.
Born on October 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Zeb Franklin George and Ethel Estes George Parker.
She was a lifelong member of East Baptist Church and retired from Threads, Inc.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:30am-12:00pm at East Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at 12:00PM. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Tracy and Jeff Bryson; granddaughters, Cassie Bryson-Evans (Justin) and Kaylyn Bryson: great grandsons, Thaddeus and Atticus Bryson-Evans; and many wonderful friends. She loved her family and friends more than chocolate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Howard and Edward George.
Memorials may be made to East Baptist Church, 114 N. Church St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Edens Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
