GASTONIA, NC- Catherine George Edens, 89, entered the arms of her loving Savior on November 17, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends.
Born on October 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Zeb Franklin George and Ethel Estes George Parker.
She was a lifelong member of East Baptist Church and retired from Threads, Inc.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:30am-12:00pm at East Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at 12:00PM. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Tracy and Jeff Bryson; granddaughters, Cassie Bryson-Evans (Justin) and Kaylyn Bryson: great grandsons, Thaddeus and Atticus Bryson-Evans; and many wonderful friends. She loved her family and friends more than chocolate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Howard and Edward George.
Memorials may be made to East Baptist Church, 114 N. Church St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019