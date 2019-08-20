|
|
CRAMERTON - Catherine Pope Farris, 96 passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in North Augusta, South Carolina on March 9, 1923 to the late Vastor and Lurline Shavers Pope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a loving husband of 45 years, Morris Lewis Farris; her granddaughter, Julie Malcolm, son-in-laws, Jerry Arthur and Michael Graham.
Mrs. Farris was an active member of First Baptist Church, Cramerton and loved spending time with her church family. She retired from Burlington Industries with over 40 years of dedicated services.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Donna Graham and Marsha Arthur; granddaughter, Ashley (Kevin) Chesebro and Shea Carver; great grandchildren, Kamryn Carver, Kaden and Kingston Chesebro and Mackenzie Terry.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 235 8th Avenue Cramerton with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12:00 Noon with Dr. David B. Julen officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 235 8th Avenue Cramerton, NC 28032
