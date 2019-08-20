Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
235 8th Avenue
Cramerton, NC
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
First Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Gaston Memorial Park
Catherine Farris


1923 - 2019
CRAMERTON - Catherine Pope Farris, 96 passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born in North Augusta, South Carolina on March 9, 1923 to the late Vastor and Lurline Shavers Pope.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a loving husband of 45 years, Morris Lewis Farris; her granddaughter, Julie Malcolm, son-in-laws, Jerry Arthur and Michael Graham.

Mrs. Farris was an active member of First Baptist Church, Cramerton and loved spending time with her church family. She retired from Burlington Industries with over 40 years of dedicated services.

Survivors include her loving daughters, Donna Graham and Marsha Arthur; granddaughter, Ashley (Kevin) Chesebro and Shea Carver; great grandchildren, Kamryn Carver, Kaden and Kingston Chesebro and Mackenzie Terry.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 235 8th Avenue Cramerton with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12:00 Noon with Dr. David B. Julen officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 235 8th Avenue Cramerton, NC 28032

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
