Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flint Groves Baptist Church
2017 E. Ozark Ave.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Flint Groves Baptist Church
2017 E. Ozark Ave.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestlawn Cemetery
1216 4th Street
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Gover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Josephine (Cowek) Gover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Josephine (Cowek) Gover Obituary
Charlotte, NC- Catherine Josephine Cowek Gover, age 95, formerly of Connecticut and Vero Beach, FL, passed away April 6, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years Harold B. Gover.
Mrs. Gover was a devoted wife and mother raising her children with love and personal care. She was a devoted Christian and active member of Flint Grove Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her children and their spouses Gwendolyn J. Bowers and husband Richard of Charlotte, Donald Gover and wife Linda of Newtown, CT, Marianne Hopkins and husband John of Blairsville, GA, Jeffrey Gover and wife Laurie of Vero Beach, FL and Jeanette McFadden and husband James of Vero Beach, FL. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Flint Groves Baptist Church, Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverends Ronnie Bowers and Michael Bowers officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 E. Ozark Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now