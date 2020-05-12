Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Catherine Messer Obituary
GASTONIA - Catherine Meek Messer, 88, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in York County, SC, daughter of the late James Frank and Nettie Pearl Jenkins Meek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade H. Messer.

She had many accomplishments in life, but her favorite accomplishment was being a Child of God.
Catherine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nettie and Don Long.

A graveside service will be conducted by Dr. Joan Martin and Rev. John Stanley 3:00 pm, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Brookdale New Hope, her many friends at the old Bethlehem Church, Janice Hooper, Belle Barnette Falls, Lee Lawson, and Rachel Schiffer. Thank you to Ann Meek for her many phone calls and her friends, Marie Lingerfelt and Georgia Milhimes, her table mates and, all who knew her and loved her. A special thank you to her doctor, Dr. Barry Scanlan and his assistant Rhonda, and to Dr. Joseph McShea.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the .

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Messer.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2020
