Catherine Skidmore
MOUNT HOLLY - Catherine Paradise Skidmore, 65, passed away on July 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Rose Riding; and husband, Jerry Skidmore. Catherine loved and cherished her children and grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Wendy Conley (Bobby), Cristy Ensley; son, Shannon Ensley; siblings, Terri Riding, Leigh Strawn (Johnny); grandchildren, Deanna Flowers, Emily Conley, Kaylie Ensley, Josh Watts, Haley Ensley; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Wendy, Christy ,Shannon, Leigh , and Terri I am so sorry for your loss praying for you and all your family Love ya, Tammy Cash and family
Tammy Cash
Family
