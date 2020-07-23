Catherine Skidmore

MOUNT HOLLY - Catherine Paradise Skidmore, 65, passed away on July 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Rose Riding; and husband, Jerry Skidmore. Catherine loved and cherished her children and grandchildren.
Catherine is survived by her daughters, Wendy Conley (Bobby), Cristy Ensley; son, Shannon Ensley; siblings, Terri Riding, Leigh Strawn (Johnny); grandchildren, Deanna Flowers, Emily Conley, Kaylie Ensley, Josh Watts, Haley Ensley; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
