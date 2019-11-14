Home

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Chapel Church
Cathy Lloyd


1945 - 2019
Cathy Lloyd Obituary
GASTONIA - Cathy Edwards Lloyd, 74, passed away November 12, 2019.

She was born on August 22, 1945, the daughter of the late L J and Betty Edwards.

Cathy was a member of Lutheran Chapel Church of Gastonia, where she was also a member of the Womens Circle and Co-Chairman of Music and Worship. She was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club and a former owner of Carolina Kids.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Chrystal Davis (Micheal); sons, Mike Lloyd (Julie), and Todd Lloyd (Debra); sister, Ginny West (Jim); grandchildren, Michael Lloyd (Heather), Jeremy Rhyne, Amy Lloyd, Weslee Lloyd Davis, Timothy Davis and Sarah Catherine Davis; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Lloyd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby K. Lloyd.

A memorial service will be held 10 am on Friday at Lutheran Chapel Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Comer.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the committal service in the Family Life Center.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church Memorial Fund, 702 North New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Holy Angels 6600 Wilkerson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
