|
|
DALLAS, NC - Cathy Mae Huckabee, 68, passed away on October 23, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on September 1, 1951, a native of Gaston County the daughter of the late Howard and Beulah Cox.
Cathy loved sewing, baking and making jewelry. She loved to read her bible and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Austin and Ashlyn Huckabee; brothers, Howard Cox Jr. (Dee Dee), and Gordon Cox (Vicky); sisters, Vickie Basham (Carl), Janet Smith (Ronald), and Lisa Whitney (Virgil); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin Huckabee; brother, Sidney Cox; and sister, Donna Delacruz.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette will be held 2 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019