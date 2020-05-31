Cathy Jo Avila Palaita, 67, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 with her family by her side.
Cathy Jo was born on April 8, 1953, in Cramerton, N.C. to Billie Starrett Avila and the late Richard Avila.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Maasae Palaita; daughters, Christian Palaita; Katherine Malua and husband Malua Malua, Jr.; sisters, Angela Dial and husband Stephen, Stephanie Garison and husband Gary; grandchildren, Faith and Hope Malua; mother, Billie Avila; and uncle, David Starrett and wife Kay.
Cathy lived her life with her eyes on Jesus and her heart full of love for her family. She never failed to tell anyone who would listen about her God first, and her daughters and granddaughters second. She always had a word of encouragement or faith available to anyone who needed one, and even to those who didn't. Cathy will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Joshua Ray officiating. Private burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made towards the care of Billie Avila at PayPal.me/bjsavila.
The family is also requesting your prayers, not in pity, but in praise, for peace has finally won.
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Cathy Jo was born on April 8, 1953, in Cramerton, N.C. to Billie Starrett Avila and the late Richard Avila.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Maasae Palaita; daughters, Christian Palaita; Katherine Malua and husband Malua Malua, Jr.; sisters, Angela Dial and husband Stephen, Stephanie Garison and husband Gary; grandchildren, Faith and Hope Malua; mother, Billie Avila; and uncle, David Starrett and wife Kay.
Cathy lived her life with her eyes on Jesus and her heart full of love for her family. She never failed to tell anyone who would listen about her God first, and her daughters and granddaughters second. She always had a word of encouragement or faith available to anyone who needed one, and even to those who didn't. Cathy will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Joshua Ray officiating. Private burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made towards the care of Billie Avila at PayPal.me/bjsavila.
The family is also requesting your prayers, not in pity, but in praise, for peace has finally won.
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2020.