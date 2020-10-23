BELMONT - Cathy Ramsey Pepper, 70, passed away October 20, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born February 23, 1950 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Don and Sue Mull Ramsey.
Cathy was a loving wife and mother and adored her grandchildren. She graduated from Cherryville High School, worked many years with NAPA Auto Parts and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her loving husband Charles Steven "Steve" Pepper; son Jason Wayne Leigh and wife Paola of Charlotte; daughter Jennifer Pepper Kincaid and husband Mark of Huntersville; grandchildren Morgan Kincaid, Tara Kirk, Sophia Leigh Guerrero, Amber Kirk; sisters Donna McClendon and Trish Hedrick (Agee); brother Charles Ramsey.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Pepper family.