1953-2019
GASTONIA- Cathy Terry Stephens, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Cathy was born in Gastonia on March 16, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Doc and Hilda Fore Terry.
Cathy was employed for many years as a Customer Service Representative with A.B. Carter, Inc.
She loved her family and enjoyed working in her garden, reading and going to Car Shows. She was a member of the Carolina GM Association.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Robert Stephens; her daughter, Candise Morris; son, Hugh Morris; step-daughter, Tammy Payne; brother and his wife, Richard Terry (Doris); sister and her husband, Brenda Bridges (Bob); four grandchildren, Steven Morris, Logan Morris, Michael Payne, Skylar Stephens.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3106 Union Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Pea officiating.
Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doug Terry.
Memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Stephens family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019