GASTONIA - Cathy Todd Thomas, 67, passed away on June 28, 2020 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Gaston County on June 3, 1953 to the late James and Nancy Tolbert Todd.
Cathy loved watching soap operas and working in the garden. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Rick Thomas; sister, Kay Hill; brothers, Lloyd Todd and Michael Todd (Trish); several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery with Reverend Junior Morris officiating. Family will visit with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak if you feel you should not attend a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
