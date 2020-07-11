1/1
Cathy Thomas
1953 - 2020
GASTONIA - Cathy Todd Thomas, 67, passed away on June 28, 2020 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Gaston County on June 3, 1953 to the late James and Nancy Tolbert Todd.

Cathy loved watching soap operas and working in the garden. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Rick Thomas; sister, Kay Hill; brothers, Lloyd Todd and Michael Todd (Trish); several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery with Reverend Junior Morris officiating. Family will visit with friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak if you feel you should not attend a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
3 entries
July 3, 2020
Praying for you may God grant you peace during this difficult time.
DARREN UREN
Friend
July 1, 2020
Cathy was little in body but strong in will. She didn't let polio stop her from doing the things other kids could do. As an adult she took care of our aunt Myrtle and helped to care for her mom. She was a loving wife and sister. When my children were small, she would babysit for me. RIP Cathy.
Freida Scroggs
Family
June 30, 2020
I will never forget sitting on the porch with Cathy talking and laughing. She was a little woman but she had a lot of fight in her.
Gina Gulledge
Friend
