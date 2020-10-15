Catrina Simpson

DALLAS - Catrina "Trina" Doster Simpson, 61, of Dallas, passed away October 11, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born August 11, 1959, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Raymond and Eula Doster.
Trina loved her family and enjoyed being a Grammy.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 104 Downey Lake Rd. Dallas, officiated by Pastor Chris Doster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Catrina is survived by her sons, Jeremiah Doster, Joseph Doster and wife Jessica, James Doster, Travis Simpson; brothers, Ronnie Doster, Wayne Doster, and wife Laura; sister-in-law, Cheryle Doster; grandchildren, Westin, Elam, and James Doster, Travis Cole Simpson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Don, and Gary Doster.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
