Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Cecil Buff


1929 - 2020
Cecil Buff Obituary
Rev. Cecil Glenn Buff, 90, of Lawndale, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home.

Born in Burke County, on September 15, 1929, he was the son of the late Brian Carl Buff and Mary Evelena Martin Buff. Rev. Buff was a retired Baptist minister serving at Corinth Baptist Church and was Pastor Emertius of Norman's Grove Baptist Church. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church and served in the US Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Pvt. Hal Vernon Buff and Carl Edward Buff.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Pauline "Polly" Wright Buff and a son, Wade Buff and fiancée, Yvonne Tresner of Terra Haute, IN and his fur baby, Midnight.

The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the caregivers, Charlotte Ross, Kat Crane, Tina Lail and Laura Baxley.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will he held on Saturday 12:00 Noon at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Bridges and Rev. Jim Kilby officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church, PO Box 126, Lawndale, NC 28090 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
