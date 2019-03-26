Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Cecil Cole Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA - Cecil "Rusty" Cole Jr., 61, of Gastonia, passed away March 23, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.

A Gaston County native, he was born March 2, 1958, son of the late Cecil Cole Sr. and Mary Haney Cole.

Rusty was a man of God who was right with the Lord.

He was a hard worker and greatly enjoyed fishing in his spare time.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 30 years, Gloria Cole; son, Matthew Cole; daughter, Stephanie Cole; siblings and spouses, Rev. Richard Cole and wife Janet, Bobby Cole, Debbie Braswell and husband Tommy, Lynn Welch and husband Billy, Michael Cole and wife Paula; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26 from 6 – 8 pm at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
