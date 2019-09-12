|
LOWELL - Cecil Caldwell Phillips, 76, entered into Heaven peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Courtland Terrace with his loving family by his side. Cecil was born in Mecklenburg County on October 14, 1942 and is the son of the late Bill Phillips and Lorene Ingle Rhymer.
Cecil grew up in West Cramerton and was a graduate of Cramerton High School where he played football and basketball. Cecil was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Viet Nam War.
Cecil retired as Information Technologist Director for Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, Charlotte.
Cecil was a Born Again Christian, he was devoted to his family. He was a family man who loved kids. His "Life Goal" was witnessing, coaching, teaching and encouraging kids.
Cecil is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Nancy Sherer Phillips; two loving sons, Kevin Phillips, Rev. Keith Phillips (Vicki); one loving daughter, Sherry Saunders (Brek); one loving sister, Ginger McCulloch (Bill); one loving brother, Billy Phillips (Carolyn); 3 loving granddaughters, Jessie Goline (Stephen), Courtney Barrow (Clayton), Hannah Self; 3 loving grandsons, Chris Williamson, Jeff Pinheiro (Jonathon), Aaron Phillips, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many extra Grand Kids.
The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. David MacEachern and Rev. Keith Phillips officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors by the United States Air Force and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Davis; brother, Gary Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, North Carolina 27361.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019