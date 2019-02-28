|
|
BELMONT - Cecil Anthony "Tony" Rogers passed away on Feb. 18, 2019.
He was born in Hartford, Tenn., on March 29, 1947.
In addition to his father Oscar Rogers, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Rogers, brother, Jerry Rogers, stepbrothers, Talmadge Rogers and Harley Rogers.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Rogers of Belmont; daughter, Jaqui Rogers and grandson Austin Miller of Cosby, Tenn., sister, Betty Rogers of Belmont, brother, Kenny Rogers of Belmont and brother Johnny Rogers of Belmont.
His memory will always be honored, cherished, and carried in our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Unity Baptist Church, 1005 Catawba St., Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019