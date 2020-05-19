Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Chad Rush


1980 - 2020
Chad Rush Obituary
CRAMERTON - Chadwick "Chad" James Rush, 39, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 17, 1980, in Gaston County to Robin Bowman Rush and the late David Lewis Rush.

Chad was the owner of Chad's Home Improvements. He was a loving husband, father, brother, pawpaw and friend who enjoyed his life to the fullest. He enjoyed carp fishing, riding dirt bikes and his street bike.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Brandy Rush; children Austin James Rush (Francesca Nyah Armstrong), Alexis Breann Rush, and Alyssa Hope Rush; brother Donnie Rush (Christian Taylor); sister Harley Rush; sister-in-law Jennifer Walters; Aunt and Uncle Brenda & Baxter Hooper; nephews Dylan, Cameron, Caleb and Landon; nieces Ashlynn, Shyann, Cailee and Chloe; cousins Michelle and Junior Hooper.

Chad's memorial service will be private.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2020
