Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Deason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad Wista Deason


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad Wista Deason Obituary
LINCOLNTON- Chad Wista Deason, 46, of Lincolnton, died on Monday, July 1, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel.
Chad was born September 13, 1972, in Gaston County, to the late Charles William Deason; and his paternal grandparents, James and Susie Deason.
He is survived by his fiance' Ashley Stevens of Lincolnton; a daughter, Holly Deason of Alabama; and his pal, Scruffy.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Deason family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now