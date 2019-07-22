|
LINCOLNTON- Chad Wista Deason, 46, of Lincolnton, died on Monday, July 1, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel.
Chad was born September 13, 1972, in Gaston County, to the late Charles William Deason; and his paternal grandparents, James and Susie Deason.
He is survived by his fiance' Ashley Stevens of Lincolnton; a daughter, Holly Deason of Alabama; and his pal, Scruffy.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Deason family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 22, 2019