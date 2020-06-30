Chalmas Edwards

He was very family oriented
Chalmas "Pete" Lee Edwards, 76, of Lowell passed away peacefully at home on Monday June 29, 2020. Pete was a truck driver and had friends from all over. Pete loved cars and he enjoyed any kind of racing. He was a NASCAR fan and he participated in dirt track and drag racing. He will be dearly missed by his family, his friends and all that knew and loved him.
Pete is preceded in death by his mother; Helen Edwards and his wife; Linda (Teague) Edwards.
Left to cherish their memories of Pete and to carry on his legacy of family first are his daughters; Julie Tallent and Melissa Collins and her husband Chris, and son; Bryan Edwards and his wife Brigette. Pete leaves behind his five grandchildren; Cheyenne, Matthew, Madison, Emilee and Bryly.
A graveside service for Pete will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 378 Pilot Knob Road, Denver, NC. Pete will spend eternity and be laid to rest next to his wife Linda. Pastor Mike Criswell will officiate and offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Pete. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Carothers Stanley Funeral Home Chapel, 412 South Main Street, Stanley.
Fond memories of Pete and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Pete's name to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK or https://www.cancer.org/ or Hospice and Palliative Care – Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 or https://www.hpccr.org/give.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Edwards family.
Chalmas "Pete" Lee Edwards, 76, of Lowell passed away peacefully at home on Monday June 29, 2020. Pete was a truck driver and had friends from all over. Pete loved cars and he enjoyed any kind of racing. He was a NASCAR fan and he participated in dirt track and drag racing. He will be dearly missed by his family, his friends and all that knew and loved him.
Pete is preceded in death by his mother; Helen Edwards and his wife; Linda (Teague) Edwards.
Left to cherish their memories of Pete and to carry on his legacy of family first are his daughters; Julie Tallent and Melissa Collins and her husband Chris, and son; Bryan Edwards and his wife Brigette. Pete leaves behind his five grandchildren; Cheyenne, Matthew, Madison, Emilee and Bryly.
A graveside service for Pete will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 378 Pilot Knob Road, Denver, NC. Pete will spend eternity and be laid to rest next to his wife Linda. Pastor Mike Criswell will officiate and offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Pete. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Carothers Stanley Funeral Home Chapel, 412 South Main Street, Stanley.
Fond memories of Pete and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Pete's name to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK or https://www.cancer.org/ or Hospice and Palliative Care – Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 or https://www.hpccr.org/give.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Edwards family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.