Chalmas Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chalmas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
He was very family oriented

Chalmas "Pete" Lee Edwards, 76, of Lowell passed away peacefully at home on Monday June 29, 2020. Pete was a truck driver and had friends from all over. Pete loved cars and he enjoyed any kind of racing. He was a NASCAR fan and he participated in dirt track and drag racing. He will be dearly missed by his family, his friends and all that knew and loved him.

Pete is preceded in death by his mother; Helen Edwards and his wife; Linda (Teague) Edwards.

Left to cherish their memories of Pete and to carry on his legacy of family first are his daughters; Julie Tallent and Melissa Collins and her husband Chris, and son; Bryan Edwards and his wife Brigette. Pete leaves behind his five grandchildren; Cheyenne, Matthew, Madison, Emilee and Bryly.

A graveside service for Pete will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 378 Pilot Knob Road, Denver, NC. Pete will spend eternity and be laid to rest next to his wife Linda. Pastor Mike Criswell will officiate and offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Pete. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Carothers Stanley Funeral Home Chapel, 412 South Main Street, Stanley.

Fond memories of Pete and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Pete's name to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK or https://www.cancer.org/ or Hospice and Palliative Care – Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 or https://www.hpccr.org/give.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Edwards family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved