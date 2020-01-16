|
STANLEY - Charity Lynn Coleman Cantrell, 46, of Stanley, North Carolina was called home suddenly by her Lord and Savior January 11, 2020 at 10:47 pm at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Charity attended First United Methodist Church of Stanley.
She had a love to care for children with disabilities. Charity was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Tom and Martha Frazier and paternal grandparents Grace Grote, Gilbert Coleman, and brother Alex Hegner. She is survived by her husband Brent Cantrell of Stanley North Carolina, son William Coleman and grandson Zachary of Dallas North Carolina, parents William and Delores Coleman Dallas North Carolina, many aunts, uncles cousins and friends to cherish and carry on her loving legacy. All will miss her smiling face and how she could always light up any room. Her home going service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 4 pm at First United Methodist Common Ground Campus 5481 Hickory Grove Road.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 2:30-4 pm.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to Autism Speaks in honor of Charity or Gofundme page created by April Heath to assist with Charity's funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020