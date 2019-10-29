Home

Charity Marie Crabtree

Charity Marie Crabtree Obituary
Charity Marie Crabtree, 44, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born June 5, 1975, in Sembach, Germany, daughter of Harold Leroy Crabtree and Sally "Paulette" Johnston Crabtree.
Charity loved her families. She loved the outdoors, cooking, and her fur babies, Cali, Maui, Scraty, Shadow, and Trappy.
Left to cherish her memories along with her parents are her fiancé, Kyle Price; and brothers, Harold Leroy "Pooh" Crabtree Jr. and Paul Eugene Crabtree.
A memorial service will be held at the family's home, 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
