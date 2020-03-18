Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Kingsway Baptist Church
5030 Fewell Rd
Lake Wylie, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Kingsway Baptist Church
5030 Fewell Rd
Lake Wylie, NC
View Map

Charlene Kiser


1958 - 2020
Charlene Kiser Obituary
YORK, S.C. - Charlene Annette Kiser, 61, passed away on March 14, 2020.

She was born in Mecklenburg County on April 24, 1958, the daughter of the late James Clifford Kiser and Glennis Powers Kiser.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Ritchie Watson. Charlene loved cats and traveling, especially to the mountains and the beach. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to yard sales and shopping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Charlene is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol Kiser Watson and John; brothers, David Kiser and James "Jim" Kiser; brother and sister-in-law, Steven "Punky" Kiser and Janet; niece, Ashleigh Kiser; nephews, Trey Watson, and Rusty Watson and his wife Alison, and their children, Hunter, Madison, and Sawyer.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Kingsway Baptist Church, 5030 Fewell Rd., Lake Wylie, SC, 29710.

Visitation will follow after the service.

In lieu of flowers: Hospice of Union County NC, 700 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe, NC 28110.

Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
