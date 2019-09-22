|
MATTHEWS- Charles Edward Adams, 77, formerly of Clover, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Accordius Health at Midwood, Charlotte. He was born on December 13, 1941 in Gaston County to the late George Lewin and Sadie Faye Redding Adams.
Charles was a member of Eight Street Church of God in Bessemer City. He worked at Gaston College and was retired from Duke Energy.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Patricia Adams; daughters Ronda Adams of Concord, Cubby Taylor and husband Jor-El of Matthews; son Sgt. Timothy Adams of Killeen, Texas; sisters Linda Webster of Monroe, Donna Heffner of Lincolnton, Ceclia Thomman of Atlanta, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
Charles's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Eight Street Church of God, Bessemer City with Rev. Ronnie Pendleton officiating.
His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019