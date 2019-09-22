Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
8th Street Church of God
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
8th Street Church of God
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Adams


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Adams Obituary
MATTHEWS- Charles Edward Adams, 77, formerly of Clover, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Accordius Health at Midwood, Charlotte. He was born on December 13, 1941 in Gaston County to the late George Lewin and Sadie Faye Redding Adams.
Charles was a member of Eight Street Church of God in Bessemer City. He worked at Gaston College and was retired from Duke Energy.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Patricia Adams; daughters Ronda Adams of Concord, Cubby Taylor and husband Jor-El of Matthews; son Sgt. Timothy Adams of Killeen, Texas; sisters Linda Webster of Monroe, Donna Heffner of Lincolnton, Ceclia Thomman of Atlanta, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
Charles's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Eight Street Church of God, Bessemer City with Rev. Ronnie Pendleton officiating.
His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service at the church.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now